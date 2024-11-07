STERIS Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Performance

Steris ( (STE) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Steris presented to its investors.

STERIS plc, a global leader in infection prevention and other healthcare and life sciences products and services, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing solid growth across its diverse business segments.

For the fiscal 2025 second quarter, STERIS reported a 7% increase in total revenue from continuing operations, reaching $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year. The company’s adjusted earnings per share also rose significantly to $2.14 from $1.86 in the previous year, demonstrating robust financial health.

Key highlights from the quarter include a 9% increase in healthcare revenue, driven by a notable growth in consumable and service revenue, although capital equipment revenue saw a slight decline. Applied Sterilization Technologies also performed well with a 9% revenue increase, while the Life Sciences segment experienced a 4% revenue decline due to divestitures, despite strong consumable revenue growth.

Looking ahead, STERIS has reiterated its fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting revenue growth of 6.5-7.5% and adjusted earnings per share between $9.05 and $9.25. The company’s management remains optimistic about its diversified business strategy and its potential to sustain growth and profitability.

