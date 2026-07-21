Stereotaxis Launches Genesis Robotic Surgery Program In Hungary For Endovascular Interventions

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis (STXS), a surgical robotics company, on Monday announced the launch of the world's first advanced robotic surgery program at the University of Szeged in Hungary, utilizing the company's Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System for treating cardiac arrythmias.

Cardiac arrythmias are characterized by abnormal rhythms of the cardiac muscle, causing an irregular heartbeat. When the heart rate regularly slows down to below 55 beats per minute, the condition is known as bradycardia, and conversely, when the heart rate speeds up to 120 beats per minute or more, it is known as tachycardia. Detected by analysis of an electrocardiogram, arrythmias increase an individual's risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

To address such disorders, the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System was designed to facilitate minimally invasive endovascular interventions. The robotic method may carry out safe and precise cardiac ablation, a common method to treat arrythmias.

The Cardiology Center at the University of Szeged has established the heart rhythm program featuring the Genesis system and has reportedly treated its first patients with a broad range of arrythmias.

STXS closed Monday at $1.50, down 3.23%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $1.51, up 0.71%.

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