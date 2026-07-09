BioTech
STXS

Stereotaxis Completes $20 Mln Acquisition Of Robocath

July 09, 2026 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), a surgical robotics company, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Robocath, an established robotics company for interventions in cardiology and neurointerventions.

The companies plan to pool resources in developing next-generation robotic solutions for electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, and endovascular procedures.

Stereotaxis previously announced the acquisition in April 2026 via a share sale agreement worth approximately $20 million in cash and common stock.

With the agreement, the company also gains Robocath's proprietary R-One technology, which has shown a 98% technical procedure success with no major cardiovascular events reported. The technique has received clearance in Europe and China.

STXS is currently trading at $1.76, down 2.22%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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