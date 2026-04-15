Stereotaxis To Acquire Robocath In Deal Worth Up To $45 Mln

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Robocath, a venture-backed developer of robotic technologies for interventional cardiology and neurointerventions.

The transaction includes an upfront payment of $20 million and additional contingent payments of up to $25 million tied to regulatory and commercial milestones, including U.S. FDA clearance of Robocath's next-generation system. The consideration will be paid in cash or Stereotaxis common stock, at the company's discretion.

Robocath is expected to contribute approximately $2 million in annual revenue in the first year following the acquisition, with the deal projected to reach breakeven by the third year, supported by commercial and operational synergies.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2026. Upon completion, Robocath will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Stereotaxis.

Headquartered in Rouen, Robocath has developed advanced mechanical robotic technology for interventional procedures. Its flagship R-One+ system is currently the only commercially available robotic solution for percutaneous coronary interventions in Europe.

The company is also developing a next-generation platform designed to enable simultaneous manipulation of up to five interventional devices, with initial first-in-human procedures recently completed in France.

"Robocath represents a highly strategic addition to Stereotaxis, amplifying and accelerating our strategy as the leading robotic platform for the broad spectrum of endovascular procedures," said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. "By combining our complementary robotic mechanisms, we are creating a uniquely capable platform that expands our reach across interventional medicine. This transaction accelerates our strategy, enhances our technological leadership, provides attractive commercial synergies, opens new avenues for growth, and supports other strategic opportunities being pursued by Stereotaxis."

Stereotaxis shares closed at $2.03 on Tuesday, up 5.73%.

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