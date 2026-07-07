StepStone Group (STEP) Surges 6.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $43.95. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% loss over the past four weeks.

StepStone retained its rally for the second straight day, driven by strength in its global scale, customized investment approach, and broad private markets expertise. With offices in 31 cities across 19 countries, the company combines local market knowledge with a global operating platform to deliver tailored solutions across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, and real estate. Its ability to provide bespoke portfolios, advisory services, and reporting strengthens client relationships while supporting cross-selling opportunities.

Another key advantage is its proprietary technology, data capabilities, and experienced investment team. The SPI platform integrates research, portfolio monitoring, reporting, and liquidity forecasting, giving clients access to extensive private markets intelligence while improving investment decisions. Supported by more than 420 investment professionals and a strong track record across asset classes, StepStone leverages its scale, research-driven culture, and global relationships to source attractive opportunities and deliver differentiated investment outcomes.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +37.5%. Revenues are expected to be $306.77 million, up 29.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For StepStone Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STEP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

StepStone Group belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), closed the last trading session 1% lower at $5.84. Over the past month, OPRT has returned 24.2%.

Oportun Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.9% over the past month to $0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.5%. Oportun Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.