Stephens starts ‘high quality’ Plumas Bancorp with an Overweight

November 26, 2024 — 10:20 pm EST

As previously reported, Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiated coverage of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) with an Overweight rating and $60 price target The bank, which operates predominantly in rural northern California markets is “one of the highest quality small cap bank franchises in the country,” the analyst tells investors. Current excess capital presents “a sizable opportunity,” adds the analyst, who forecasts continued, significant capital accretion that could drive earnings upside over time given “best-in-class profitability.”

