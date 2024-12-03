News & Insights

Stephens maintains Overweight on America’s Car-Mart ahead of earnings

December 03, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens notes America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) is set to report fiscal Q2 results on December 5 and anticipates some near-term choppiness in earnings, but believes the recent equity raise should give investors confidence in the company “making it to the other side.” The firm, which notes that its estimates are “modestly below the Street” in Q2 and 2025, but views the 38% discount to book value as “an attractive entry-point,” remains Overweight-rated on with a price target of $50.

