Stephens & Co. Upgrades Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.41% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is $195.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.41% from its latest reported closing price of $138.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Advanced Drainage Systems is 3,557MM, an increase of 16.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Drainage Systems. This is an decrease of 231 owner(s) or 28.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMS is 0.15%, an increase of 34.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 77,433K shares. The put/call ratio of WMS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,616K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,424K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,450K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,205K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares , representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,047K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares , representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMS by 61.06% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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