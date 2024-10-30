Stepan CEO sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA growth, positive free cash flow

“Team Stepan (SCL) continues to be focused on executing our strategic growth projects. We are pleased that several of our Surfactant businesses continue to deliver strong volume growth. Agricultural volumes grew double-digits in the third quarter which aligns with our expectations for a second half 2024 recovery. We remain optimistic Rigid Polyol demand will increase as the market gets more macro-economic clarity and the interest rate environment improves,” said Luis Rojo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Free cash flow should continue to improve versus prior year driven by the completion of our Pasadena investment, growth in market volumes, and our continued focus on cost reduction. We believe we are positioned to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA growth and positive free cash flow.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SCL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.