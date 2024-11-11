Step One Clothing Limited Reports Successful AGM Results

Step One Clothing Limited (AU:STP) has released an update.

Step One Clothing Limited, a prominent online retailer specializing in sustainable and ethically manufactured underwear, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions passed by poll. The company, known for its innovative designs and strong customer base, continues to thrive in markets across Australia, the US, and the UK. This meeting underscores Step One’s commitment to its growth and market leadership.

