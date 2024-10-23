Stemcell United Expands into Indonesian Seaweed Market

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

Stemcell United Ltd. is venturing into the Indonesian seaweed market through strategic agreements, aiming to capitalize on the commercial potential of seaweed-based products, especially in the Indian market. This move involves setting up a subsidiary and a joint venture to focus on seaweed cultivation, sales, and the development of bio-stimulant products. The venture is backed by a capital raise and aims to leverage existing intellectual property and market channels.

