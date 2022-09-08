Stem vs. Tesla -- Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

Today, I provide deep-dive stock analysis on Stem (NYSE: STEM) and compare it to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Is Stem stock a buy now? Please watch below for my analysis and final verdict.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Sept. 7, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 7, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Stem, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Stem, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in Blend Labs, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Stem, Inc., Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.