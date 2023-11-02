Stem, Inc. Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Stem, Inc. (STEM) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$77.1 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$34.3 million, or -$0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $133.7 million from $99.5 million last year.

Stem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$77.1 Mln. vs. -$34.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.49 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $133.7 Mln vs. $99.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $513mln - $613mln

