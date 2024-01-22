Stellantis' (STLA) New Platform to Redefine EV Landscape

Italian American automaker Stellantis STLA recently unveiled its latest electrified vehicle architecture, the STLA Large platform. This cutting-edge platform is poised to support a range of mid-size and executive segment vehicles across Stellantis' diverse sub-brands, revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) landscape.

Power-Packed Specifications of STLA Large

The STLA Large platform boasts an unprecedented level of flexibility and adaptability. Initially focusing on full-size vehicles in the North American market, with flagship brands Dodge and Jeep leading the charge, the platform will eventually extend its reach to Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati. Stellantis aims to launch eight vehicles based on the STLA Large platform between 2024 and 2026.

Stellantis can customize vehicles based on the STLA Large platform to cater to a wide spectrum of customer needs, from family-oriented to high-performance and off-road 4x4 to luxury.

One standout feature of the STLA Large platform is its propulsion system flexibility. The platform supports all-electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains, offering customers a seamless transition during the industry's shift to electric propulsion. The BEV platform is engineered to accommodate both 400-volt and 800-volt electric architectures, providing a significant advantage in terms of charging efficiency.

The platform supports battery pack options ranging from 85 to 118 kilowatt-hours (kWh), targeting an impressive overall range of 800 kilometers for sedans. In terms of performance, the STLA Large platform promises a 0-100 km/h sprint time in the 2-second range.

Fast charging is another key feature, with the 800-volt architecture capable of charging vehicles at a rate of up to 4.5 kWh per minute.

Paving the Way for Next-Generation Vehicle Technology

The STLA Large platform serves as the backbone of Stellantis' next-generation electrical and software-defined vehicle technologies. The integration of features such as the STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive positions the platform at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that the vehicles are driven by cutting-edge technology.

As one of the four global battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms outlined by Stellantis, including Small, Medium, Large and Frame, the STLA Large platform is engineered for extended life cycles. The interchangeability of crucial components, such as battery cell chemistry, electric drive modules, power inverters and software control, is designed to ensure longevity and sustainability.

Revving Toward an Electric Horizon

Stellantis plans to invest more than €50 billion in electrification technology over the next decade. Its ambitious Dare Forward 2030 strategy aims for a complete transformation of its vehicle lineup. The auto giant plans to introduce 48 BEVs to the market by 2024. It’s on track to slash its carbon footprint by half by 2030 from 2021 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.

The company aims to achieve a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and a 50% mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis is securing 400 GWh of battery capacity and leveraging support from six cutting-edge battery manufacturing plants strategically positioned in North America and Europe to achieve this ambitious goal.

If Stellantis succeeds in achieving its sales target as outlined in the Dare Forward plan, there is a higher possibility of doubling its revenues by 2030 compared to the start of the decade, maintaining double-digit adjusted operating margins throughout the decade and becoming number one in providing exceptional products and services in every market by 2030.

