Stellantis debuts ‘multi-energy’ EV STLA Frame truck platform

Stellantis (STLA) N.V. unveiled the STLA Frame platform, a BEV-native, multi-energy platform engineered for full-size body-on-frame pickup trucks and SUVs – a critical segment in North America and select global markets. Full-size truck and SUV owners demand uncompromised power and durability and prioritize capability, practicality and performance. STLA Frame platform is designed to deliver class-leading range of up to 690 miles/1,100 kilometers with range-extender electric-vehicle or REEV, technologies and 500 miles/800 kilometers in battery-electric vehicles BEV , a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and a payload rating of 2,700 pounds . Additionally, the platform supports water fording up to 24 inches, making it ready for challenging environments and diverse use cases. Intended to underpin Stellantis full-size pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and SUVs, STLA Frame vehicles will initially be offered with an innovative propulsion lineup, including a full BEV system and a REEV configuration. STLA Frame can also accommodate internal combustion, hybrid and hydrogen propulsion systems in the future. “Like STLA Medium and STLA Large, STLA Frame combines an unprecedented range with new levels of capability and performance to offer best-in-class range, payload and towing for our customers who need reliable and powerful trucks and SUVs, to haul their families or power their businesses,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram.” I

