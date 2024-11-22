News & Insights

Stellantis CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Event

November 22, 2024 — 03:59 pm EST

Stellantis (IT:STLAM) has released an update.

Stellantis, a global leader in the automotive industry, will have its Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ostermann, participate in a crucial fireside chat at Goldman Sachs’ 16th Annual Industrials & Autos Week on December 4, 2024. This event presents an opportunity for investors to gain insights into Stellantis’ financial strategies and future plans. A recorded replay will be available for those unable to attend the live session.

