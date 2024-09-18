News & Insights

Markets
STLA

Stellantis Announces Updated Prices Of 2025 Jeep Gladiator Models

September 18, 2024 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), in response to requests from off-road truck community, Wednesday announced revised prices of 2025 Jeep Gladiator lineup, which is now available in a range of $39,995 to $52,995.

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator features unsurpassed 4x4 max towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and a best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 lbs.

Meanwhile, all the models also offer new standard equipment, including eight-speed automatic, standard power lock, and power windows.

Currently, Stellantis's stock is trading at $15.19, up 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.