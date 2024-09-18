Stellantis Announces Updated Prices Of 2025 Jeep Gladiator Models

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), in response to requests from off-road truck community, Wednesday announced revised prices of 2025 Jeep Gladiator lineup, which is now available in a range of $39,995 to $52,995.

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator features unsurpassed 4x4 max towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and a best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 lbs.

Meanwhile, all the models also offer new standard equipment, including eight-speed automatic, standard power lock, and power windows.

Currently, Stellantis's stock is trading at $15.19, up 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

