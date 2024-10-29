News & Insights

Stelar Metals Unveils Promising Copper Discoveries

October 29, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Stelar Metals Limited (AU:SLB) has released an update.

Stelar Metals Limited has made significant progress in its Baratta Copper Project in South Australia, uncovering high-grade copper deposits through extensive mapping and sampling. The project shows potential for vast copper mineralization, with rock chip samples revealing copper concentrations as high as 28.7%, drawing comparisons to the prolific Central African Copperbelt. The findings highlight Stelar’s strategic focus on developing valuable copper resources and enhancing shareholder value.

