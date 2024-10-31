Stelar Metals Releases 2024 Annual Report

Stelar Metals Limited (AU:SLB) has released an update.

Stelar Metals Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code SLB, has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024. Led by CEO Colin Skidmore and a team of non-executive directors, the company is headquartered in Wayville, SA. Investors are keeping a close eye on the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:SLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.