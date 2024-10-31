News & Insights

Stelar Metals Releases 2024 Annual Report

October 31, 2024 — 05:21 am EDT

Stelar Metals Limited (AU:SLB) has released an update.

Stelar Metals Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code SLB, has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024. Led by CEO Colin Skidmore and a team of non-executive directors, the company is headquartered in Wayville, SA. Investors are keeping a close eye on the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

