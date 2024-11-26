News & Insights

SteelPhalt unveils new brand identity

November 26, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

SteelPhalt unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its continuous commitment to sustainability through providing low-carbon products. SteelPhalt has been a pioneer in recycling and high-performance asphalt production since the 1960s and continues its legacy as a leader in sustainable asphalt solutions. This aligns with Harsco Environmental’s and Enviri’s (NVRI) focus on innovative customer solutions

