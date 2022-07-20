Steel Dynamics Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $6.44 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.9% to $6.21 billion from $4.47 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.44 vs. $3.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.05 -Revenue (Q2): $6.21 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year.

