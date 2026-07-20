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Steel Dynamics Bottom Line Advances In Q2

July 20, 2026 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $534.087 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $298.726 million, or $2.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.4% to $6.091 billion from $4.565 billion last year.

Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534.087 Mln. vs. $298.726 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.69 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $6.091 Bln vs. $4.565 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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