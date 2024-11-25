StealthGas reports Q3 adjusted EPS 38c vs. 31c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $40.4M vs. $34.7M last year. CEO Harry Vafias Commented: “Our Company had another quarter of high performance during the seasonally weaker summer months. We managed to increase revenues by 17% compared to last year even though there was a heavy drydock schedule during the third quarter that reduced our fleet’s utilization. So far this year we have announced record profits and with the market strengthening during the winter we are on track for another record year. There is continuing interest from charterers on period coverage and we now have contract coverage of 65% for 2025, securing approximately $100 million in revenues for next year. Particularly in Europe, where the majority of our fleet is located, period rates for pressurized vessels are at historical highs. Currently 25 vessels in our fleet are unencumbered. We have focused on our strategic goal of deleverage and as of the end of the third quarter we had $86 million in loans and $77 million in cash, a testament to the Company’s strong financial position.”

