News & Insights

Markets
GASS

Stealthgas Q3 Profit Slips, Stock Falls

November 25, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stealthgas Inc. (GASS), a ship-owning company in the LPG sector, Monday announced a decline in third-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues compared to the prior year. Following the announcements, shares are down 4.08 percent to reach $5.80 on a volume of 123,339.

The Athens, Greece-based company's quarterly earnings were $12.1 million, down from $15.7 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.33, lower than $0.41 reported last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $12.0 million or $0.31 per share.

The company noted that drydocking costs for the quarter increased to $2.9 million, from $0.06 million last year. Drydocking had reduced fleet utilization.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $40.4 million, up from $34.7 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GASS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.