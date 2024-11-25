Stealthgas Q3 Profit Slips, Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Stealthgas Inc. (GASS), a ship-owning company in the LPG sector, Monday announced a decline in third-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues compared to the prior year. Following the announcements, shares are down 4.08 percent to reach $5.80 on a volume of 123,339.

The Athens, Greece-based company's quarterly earnings were $12.1 million, down from $15.7 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.33, lower than $0.41 reported last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $12.0 million or $0.31 per share.

The company noted that drydocking costs for the quarter increased to $2.9 million, from $0.06 million last year. Drydocking had reduced fleet utilization.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $40.4 million, up from $34.7 million a year ago.

