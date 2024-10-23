Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. Updates AGM Notice

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has issued an addendum to their 2024 AGM notice, following a recent change of auditor. The addendum introduces a new resolution regarding the appointment of an auditor, and shareholders are encouraged to review the updated proxy form for voting instructions. The AGM will proceed as scheduled on November 15, 2024, in Stirling, Western Australia, or online.

