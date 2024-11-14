Stealth Global Celebrates Record Growth and Strong Returns

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. showcases an impressive year of growth, marking its tenth anniversary with record-breaking financial results despite economic challenges. The company’s revenue surged to an all-time high of $113.7 million, with a notable 50.2% increase in net profit and a significant rise in share price, highlighting strong shareholder returns. Stealth’s disciplined capital management and strategic initiatives have bolstered its financial health, ensuring robust cash flow and a stronger balance sheet.

