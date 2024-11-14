News & Insights

Stocks

Stealth Global Celebrates Record Growth and Strong Returns

November 14, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. showcases an impressive year of growth, marking its tenth anniversary with record-breaking financial results despite economic challenges. The company’s revenue surged to an all-time high of $113.7 million, with a notable 50.2% increase in net profit and a significant rise in share price, highlighting strong shareholder returns. Stealth’s disciplined capital management and strategic initiatives have bolstered its financial health, ensuring robust cash flow and a stronger balance sheet.

For further insights into AU:SGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.