Steakholder Foods secures $270k in second SIIRD grant installment

November 12, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Steakholder Foods (STKH) announced that it has received its second-phase payment of USD 270,000 from the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, SIIRD. To date the Company has received a total of USD 490,000 from the USD 1,000,000 grant awarded to Steakholder Foods from SIIRD.

