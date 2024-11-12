Steakholder Foods secures $270k in second SIIRD grant installment

Steakholder Foods (STKH) announced that it has received its second-phase payment of USD 270,000 from the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, SIIRD. To date the Company has received a total of USD 490,000 from the USD 1,000,000 grant awarded to Steakholder Foods from SIIRD.
