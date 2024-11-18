News & Insights

Steakholder Foods Expands with New Deals and Awards

November 18, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Steakholder Foods (STKH) has released an update.

Steakholder Foods, a leader in alternative proteins and 3D printing technology, has signed six Letters of Intent with international companies, marking a significant step towards revenue generation. The company also received multiple awards at the Plant-Based World Expo, affirming its innovation in plant-based products. These developments underscore Steakholder Foods’ growing influence in the alternative protein market and its commitment to sustainable food solutions.

