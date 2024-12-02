Steadfast Group Updates on Strata Insurance Review

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has provided an update on its ongoing internal review of its specialist strata broker and underwriting agency subsidiaries. The review, which includes an independent assessment by John Trowbridge, aims to enhance transparency and meet consumer expectations without finding any non-compliance issues so far. Steadfast continues to strengthen its operating practices in response to investor inquiries.

