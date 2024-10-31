Steadfast Group Reports Record Profits and Growth

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced a record net profit after tax for the year ending June 2024, marking its 11th consecutive increase since its 2013 listing. The company’s strong performance has led to substantial growth in share prices and dividends, while maintaining a conservative capital management strategy. Steadfast continues to expand through acquisitions, with significant investments in both Australian and international markets.

