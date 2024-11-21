Stavely Minerals Announces Successful Shareholder Meeting

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.
Stavely Minerals Ltd successfully held a General Meeting where all resolutions were passed by shareholders. This positive outcome may boost investor confidence as the company continues to meet corporate governance standards. With a market capitalization of $13 million, Stavely Minerals remains a noteworthy entity for those tracking the Australian stock market.
