Stavely Minerals Announces Successful Shareholder Meeting

Stavely Minerals Ltd successfully held a General Meeting where all resolutions were passed by shareholders. This positive outcome may boost investor confidence as the company continues to meet corporate governance standards. With a market capitalization of $13 million, Stavely Minerals remains a noteworthy entity for those tracking the Australian stock market.

