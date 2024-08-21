The Aloha State probably would like to say goodbye to a new ranking of drivers’ behavior.

Hawaii sits atop our 2024 list of the worst states for driving behavior. Motorists there rank first for:

Changing lanes or turning without signaling

Speeding 20 mph or more over the limit

Running a red light

Sure, we understand that Hawaiians may be in a rush to head to the beach, prompting those three traffic violations. But aside from the behaviors we’ve already mentioned, Hawaii motorists rank highly for bad behavior such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding 10 to 19 mph over the limit and texting while driving.

Despite being one of the smallest states in terms of land area, Hawaii covers a lot of territory in the world of bad driving.

We analyzed data from each state to arrive at our list of the states with the worst driving behaviors. These behaviors can cause accidents, which can impact your car insurance rate, even if you weren’t at fault. We considered 19 different bad behaviors, from eating while driving to cutting someone off.

Americans’ Worst Driving Habits

Speeding (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) is the worst driving behavior.

Eating while driving is next, followed by speeding up to a yellow light.

12% of American drivers admitted to texting while driving in the past month.

Nearly 1 in 10 admitted honking, gesturing or cursing at a fellow driver in the past month.

Only 1% said they’ve driven under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

States With the Worst Driving Behavior

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Drivers in Hawaii have the worst driving habits, followed by those in Oregon and New Mexico.

Drivers in Hawaii also admit being the worst drivers. Just 89% of drivers in Hawaii consider themselves to be good drivers, the lowest percentage nationwide.

Drivers in Virginia believe they’re the best drivers, with 99% claiming they’re good drivers. Despite this, Virginia is the 14th worst state for driving behaviors, according to our analysis.

Tennessee drivers exhibit the best driving behaviors.

The 10 Worst States for Driving Behavior

1. Hawaii

Hawaii score: 100 out of 100

Hawaii might be the 50th state to have joined the United States. But it’s the first state for the worst driving behavior, our analysis of behaviors over the last month shows.

Perhaps drivers in the Aloha State are distracted by the sheer beauty of the islands. Or maybe they’re frustrated by traffic jams. TomTom, a provider of traffic data, ranked the Honolulu metro area second in the U.S. for the longest average amount of time spent traveling six miles in 2023.

Regardless of the reasons, motorists in Hawaii show up at the top of three bad-driving categories. It’s the worst state for:

Changing lanes or turning without signaling (20%)

Speeding 20 mph or more over the limit (13%)

Running a red light (8%), tied with Texas and Oregon

To make matters worse, nearly half (47%) of drivers in Hawaii admitted speeding—less than 10 mph over the limit—in the past month.

The behind-the-wheel dangers don’t stop there, though. Hawaii also ranks:

No. 2 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (tied with New Mexico, Minnesota, Utah and Alabama).

No. 3 for speeding (10 to 19 mph over the limit).

No. 4 for texting while driving (tied with Missouri and Oklahoma).

No. 4 for speeding to get through a yellow light (tied with Wyoming, Vermont, West Virginia and Minnesota).

No. 4 for angrily honking at another driver (tied with South Carolina).

No. 6 for refusing to yield to another driver (tied with Connecticut, Wisconsin and Alabama).

No. 7 for cutting off another driver (tied with South Carolina and New York).

If these statistics are any indication, maybe drivers in Hawaii could benefit from brushing up on their driving skills instead of riding the waves.

2. Oregon

Oregon score: 99.48 out of 100

Boasting more than 6,000 lakes, over 112,000 miles of rivers and streams, and 13 national parks, Oregon ranks among the most beautiful states in the country.

Yet things can get pretty ugly on the Beaver State’s roadways. Our data shows Oregon is the second worst state for bad driving. Its drivers rank worst for:

Running a red light (8%)

Refusing to yield another driver (5%)

Speeding in a school zone (4%)

It doesn’t help matters that the state’s largest city, Portland, sits at No. 10 on Forbes Advisor’s ranking of the worst U.S. cities to drive in. Dragging down Portland’s standing: virtual buckets of precipitation and sluggish rush-hour traffic.

Given that ranking, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Oregon ranks second for motorists causing car accidents, tied with Massachusetts, New Jersey and Alabama. In the survey, 2% of Oregon drivers fessed up to causing an accident in the past month.

Another black mark for Oregon motorists: 45% of drivers say they’ve speeded (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) in the past month.

3. New Mexico

New Mexico score: 94.94 out of 100

With more than 2.1 million residents spread across 121,280 square miles, New Mexico is blessed by lots of scenic wide-open spaces. Those spaces make the state’s roughly 30,000 miles of interstate, U.S. and state highways awfully tempting for drivers who feel the need for speed.

It’s no wonder, then, that New Mexico ranks as the worst state for speeding 10 to 19 mph over the limit. In our survey, nearly one-fourth (22%) of New Mexico drivers admitted they’d traveled that fast in the past month, tied with New Hampshire.

Overall, New Mexico holds the No. 3 spot among the states with the worst driving behavior. Two troublesome behind-the-wheel activities stand out: New Mexico ranks second (tied with Alabama, Minnesota and Hawaii) for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (3%) and passing in a no-passing zone (2%), tied with New Jersey and Alabama.

This behavior likely contributes to the state’s above-average rate for traffic deaths.

From 2019 through 2023, 2,174 people died on New Mexico highways, an average of 435 deaths per year. The traffic death rate of 1.46 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel exceeds the national average (1.26).

4. Wyoming

Wyoming score: 89.88 out of 100

What Wyoming lacks in population, it makes up for in size.

The ninth largest state by area, Wyoming covers more than 97,000 square miles. Yet it’s home to only about 577,000 people, making it the smallest state in terms of population.

Unfortunately, Wyoming comes up big in three bad-driving categories. It ranks first for:

Eating while driving (45%)

Texting while driving (24%)

Putting on makeup/getting ready while driving (6%)

Overall, the Cowboy State ranks fourth for poor driving. It places in the top 10 for:

Changing lanes or turning without signaling (3rd)

Run a red light (4th), tied with Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire and North Dakota.

Tailgating (9th), tied with Kentucky, West Virginia and Washington

These behaviors—along with the small-town makeup of its population—might help explain Wyoming’s status in 2022 as the state with the highest share of traffic deaths (85%) on rural vs. urban roads.

5. Alaska

Alaska score: 89.70 out of 100

Encompassing more than 570,000 square miles, Alaska stands tall as the largest state based on land area. Yet because of its small and scattered population, fewer than 17,700 miles of public roads snake through the 49th state. Nonetheless, these roads can be treacherous.

Alaska nails down spots in the top 10 for seven bad-driving behaviors:

Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (1st)

Passing in a no-passing zone (1st)

Eating while driving (2nd)

Putting on makeup/getting ready while driving (5th), tied with Alabama, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico and Oregon

Causing a car accident (6th), tied with more than a dozen other states

Speeding 20 mph or more over the limit (9th), tied with Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma and West Virginia

Refusing to yield to another driver (10th), tied with eight other states

Overall, Alaska ranks fifth for bad driving. The state’s weather likely plays a big role in this distinction: In the winter, which generally stretches from October to March, temperatures linger below zero and snow blankets the landscape.

6. North Dakota

North Dakota score: 89.01 out of 100

Parents, teachers and principals in North Dakota need to keep an especially close eye on students as they’re coming to and leaving school. Why? Because North Dakota ties as the worst state for speeding in a school zone, with 4% of drivers admitting they’ve engaged in this behavior.

School zones aren’t the only places where North Dakota drivers might be misbehaving, however. The Roughrider State also ranks in the top 10 for:

Tailgating (2nd), tied with Illinois and New Hampshire

Running a red light (4th), tied with Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Washington

Causing a car accident (6th), tied with more than a dozen other states

Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (7th), tied with 11 other states

Eating while driving (8th), tied with Minnesota and Oregon

Passing in a no-passing zone (8th), tied with more than a dozen other states

North Dakota ranks sixth overall for poor driving. The state’s harsh winter weather is almost certainly a contributing factor, as this season can be particularly cold and snowy—leading to dangerously slick roads.

7. Connecticut

Connecticut score: 88.39 out of 100

The conduct of some Connecticut motorists suggests they may need a refresher on driving etiquette.

The Constitution State ranks among the top 10 in nine bad-driving categories. Most notably, it ties as the worst state for speeding in a school zone, with 4% of drivers there self-reporting they’ve done this.

But the bad-driving road doesn’t end there. The eight other categories where Connecticut drivers fare poorly are:

Angrily honking at another driver (2nd), tied with New York

Speeding 20 mph or more over the limit (3rd), tied with Arkansas and New Jersey

Cutting someone off (3rd), tied with Nebraska, New Hampshire and Nevada

Speeding 10 to 19 mph over the limit (4th)

Running a red light (4th), tied with six other states

Refusing to yield to another driver (6th), tied with Alabama, Hawaii and Wisconsin

Causing a car accident: (6th), tied with more than a dozen other states

Speeding less than 10 mph over the limit (7th)

For those Connecticut drivers worried about traffic safety, a 2024 report might offer some relief: Traffic stops across the state are on the rise again after a decline during the 2000-21 peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. But they haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

8. Vermont

Vermont score: 88.05 out of 100

Hiking, snow skiing and snowmobiling are common pastimes in Vermont. But another transportation-related activity appears to be popular too: bad driving.

Overall, Vermont holds the No. 8 spot for poor driving behavior among the states. In fact, it appears in the top 10 for eight bad-driving categories. Vermont’s worst ranking comes in the category of speeding in a school zone, tying for first place.

Other rankings that add to Vermont’s record of bad driving are:

Speeding less than 10 mph over the speed limit (2nd)

Speeding up to catch a yellow light (4th), tied with Hawaii, West Virginia and Wyoming

Eating while driving (5th), tied with Kansas and Maine

Tailgating (5th), tied with Arkansas, New Jersey and New Mexico

Causing a car accident (6th), tied with more than a dozen other states

Speeding 10 to 19 mph over the speed limit (8th), tied with Wisconsin

Passing in a no-passing zone (8th), tied with more than one dozen other states

As you might expect in a state with a small population (around 643,000), 84% of Vermont’s traffic deaths happened in rural areas in 2022. The state’s three high rankings for speeding likely contribute to this death toll.

9. Kansas

Kansas score: 81.33 out of 100

It seems that more Kansas drivers should keep their eyes on the road. The Sunflower State claims the No. 2 spot among the states for texting while driving. In our survey, nearly one-fourth (22%) of Kansas drivers admitted texting while driving.

Not only is texting while driving unsafe, but it’s against the law in Kansas.

It’s a safe bet that texting while driving isn’t the only prohibited behavior that Kansas motorists are engaging in, given that Kansas appears at No. 9 on our list of the states with the worst drivers. For example, it ties as the worst state for speeding in a school zone.

Kansas also ranks in the top 10 in these bad-driving categories:

Changing lanes or turning without signaling (4th)

Speeding less than 10 mph over the limit (5th), tied with Virginia

Eating while driving (5th), tied with Maine and Vermont

Angrily honking at another driver (6th), tied with Illinois, Maine, Minnesota and New Jersey

Speeding up to catch a yellow light (9th)

10. West Virginia

West Virginia score: 80.89 out of 100

West Virginia’s designation as the Mountain State gives drivers a mountain of reasons to exercise caution behind the wheel. After all, the state’s mountainous terrain makes navigating the roads a bit trickier. Unfortunately, some West Virginia drivers fail to embrace certain rules of the rocky roads.

West Virginia ranks 10th overall for driving poor behavior. The worst behavior: 18% of drivers admitted texting while driving, putting it in third place among the states in this category. That’s despite the fact that texting while driving is illegal in West Virginia.

Texting while driving isn’t the only troubling activity on West Virginia’s roads, however. It ranks:

Fourth for speeding up to catch a yellow light, tied with Minnesota, Hawaii, Vermont and Wyoming

Eighth for passing in a no-passing zone, tied with more than a dozen other states

Ninth for speeding 20 mph or more over the limit, tied with Alaska, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and New Mexico

10th for being involved in a car accident that wasn’t the driver’s fault, tied with more than a dozen other states

The States With the Best Driving Behavior

Tennessee ranks as the best state overall for the best driving behavior.

Tennessee ranks as the best state for speeding (less than 10 mph over the limit) and (20 mph or more over the limit).

Ohio ranks as the next best state for driving behavior, followed by Pennsylvania and Florida.

Pennsylvania ranks or ties as the best state for the following driving behaviors: putting on makeup/getting ready while driving, speeding in a school zone, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, causing a car accident, passing in a no-passing zone.

Each State’s Worst Driving Behaviors

The majority of states have the same top 3: Speed (less than 10 mph over the speed limit), eating while driving and speeding up to yellow light.

Oklahoma is the only state where texting and driving makes the top 3 worst habits.

Eating and driving is the worst habit for Alaska, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming.

Worst Driving Behavior by Make of Car

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1. Chevrolet

Chevy drivers have the worst driving behavior among any other car brand

41% admitting to speeding (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) in the past month

29% admit to eating while driving in the past month

23% speed up to catch a yellow light in the past month

8% honk at other drivers in anger in the past month

11% text while driving in the past month

While 94% consider themselves to be good drivers, just 2% say they’re not good drivers

2. GMC

GMC drivers are the second worst drivers among any other car brand

34% admit to speed (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) over the past month

25% admit to eating while driving over the past month in the past month

23% admit to speed up to catch a yellow light over the past month

28% say they have driven without doing any bad behaviors in the past month

96% consider themselves to be good drivers

3. Buick

Buick drivers are the third worst drivers among any other car brand

40% speed (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) in the past month

29% admit to eating while driving in the past month

12% text while driving in the past month

8% drove 20 mph or more over the speed limit in the past month

96% consider themselves to be good drivers

4. Chrysler

Chrysler drivers are the fourth worst drivers among any other car brand

38% drove (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) in the past month

Over 1 in 10 (11%) admit to texting while driving in the past month

35% ate and drove in the past month

1 in 10 (9%) have honked, cursed or gestured at another driver in anger

3% ran a red light in the past month

Only 24% say they have done none of the bad driving habits provided

98% consider themselves to be good drivers

5. Dodge

Dodge drivers are the fifth worst drivers among any other car brand

38% speed less than 10 mph over the speed limit

34% eat while driving

23% speed up to catch a yellow light

12% text while driving

Over 1 in 10 (11%) have honked, cursed or gestured at another driver in anger

94% consider themselves to be good drivers

Other Interesting Driving Behavior Statistics

Men Consider Themselves to be Better Drivers than Women

94% of drivers considered themselves to be good drivers (96% of men, 94% of women). Data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety exposes an interesting difference between male and female drivers. While more males than females die each year in car crashes, females are more likely than males to be killed or injured in crashes of similar severity.

Americans Feel Drivers Are Getting Worse Since Covid-19

50% feel driving has gotten worse since the Covid-19 pandemic, and only 14% feel it has gotten better. This finding aligns with a 2023 survey by Verra Mobility, a provider of smart mobility technology. In that survey, 54% of Americans felt the average driver was worse now compared with the pre-pandemic period. And 40% felt less safe on the roads.

Texting While Driving Is the Worst Behavior Drivers Have Witnessed Others Doing

40% encounter other drivers texting while driving regularly (several times in the past month). If you’re not convinced of the dangers of texting while driving, consider this: Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of a football field with your eyes shut.

Younger Generations More Likely to Text While Driving

18% of Gen Zers and 22% of millennials admitted doing so in the past month. That compares with 11% of Gen Xers, 4% of baby boomers and 1% of the Silent Generation. For younger drivers, the consequences of texting while driving can be deadly. Among fatal crashes involving distracted drivers in the U.S. in 2019, a bigger share of 15- to 20-year-olds were distracted than drivers 21 and older, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How to Watch Out for Dangerous Driving

1. Stay Alert and Avoid Distractions

It’s important to always keep your focus on the road and avoid distractions such as texting, calling, eating and listening to music. Defensive driving means being aware of your surroundings and anticipating any potential hazards.

2. Keep a Safe Following Distance

Be sure to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. The general rule is to stay at least 3 seconds behind the vehicle ahead, which gives you enough time to react to sudden stops or changes in traffic conditions.

3. Watch Out for Aggressive Drivers

Be on the lookout for aggressive driving behaviors such as tailgating, excessive speeding and erratic lane changes. If you encounter an aggressive driver, it’s best to safely distance yourself from them.

How Bad Driving Affects your Car Insurance

1. Higher Premiums

Insurance companies calculate premiums based on the risk of insuring the driver and vehicle. If you have a history of causing accidents or racking up speeding tickets and other violations, expect your premiums to be higher.

2. Loss of Discounts

Many insurance companies offer discounts for safe driving. You’ll lose these discounts if you accumulate tickets or cause accidents.

3. Impact on Future Insurance Rates

A poor driving record can follow you for years. When you apply for a car insurance policy, the insurance company will review your claims history and motor vehicle report, and these will affect the rates you’re offered. State laws vary based on how long these problems can stay on your record, but expect tickets to generally remain for three to five years.

Methodology

To determine which states have the worst driving habits, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states across the following 19 metrics:

Percentage of drivers who report speeding (less than 10 mph over the speed limit) in the last month (2.5% or score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report speeding (10 mph to 19 mph over the speed limit) in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report speeding (20 mph or more over the speed limit) in the last month (7.5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report speeding up to catch a yellow light in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report running a red light in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report texting while driving in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report eating while driving in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report changing lanes or turn without signaling in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report honking/cursing/gesturing at another driver in anger in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report tailgating in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report cutting someone off in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report refusing to yield to another driver in the last month (2.5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report putting on makeup/get ready (brush teeth, shave, etc.) while driving in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report speeding in a school zone in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report being involved in an accident for which they were not at fault in the last month (2.5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report causing a car accident in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report passing in no-passing zones or when it is dangerous to pass in the last month (5% of score) .

. Percentage of drivers who report not doing any of the bad driving behaviors above in the last month (15% of score).

Data for all metrics comes from a survey of 5,000 Americans with a driver’s license (100 in each state) who are at least age 18.

This survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from June 24 to July 3, 2024. The margin of error is ± 1.4 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.