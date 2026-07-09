State Street vs. iShares: Which Global ETF Offers Better Value?

Key Points

State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF offers a lower expense ratio of 0.09% compared to 0.24% for iShares MSCI World ETF.

The iShares fund focuses exclusively on developed markets while the State Street ETF includes emerging markets and small-cap stocks.

Both ETFs exhibit similar price volatility, with five-year beta profiles below 1.00 relative to the S&P 500.

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The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) offers broader geographic exposure and a lower expense ratio than the iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH).

Both funds serve as core global equity holdings, but they define global differently. While URTH tracks developed markets, SPGM includes emerging markets and a wider range of market capitalizations, providing a more comprehensive slice of international stocks for a fraction of the cost.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric URTH SPGM Issuer iShares SPDR Share price (as of July 6, 2026) $204.44 $86.02 Expense ratio 0.24% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of July 6, 2026) 21.4% 25.6% Dividend yield 1.4% 1.8% Beta 0.95 0.92 AUM $8.1 billion $1.9 billion

SPGM is more affordable, with a 0.09% expense ratio compared to 0.24% for its iShares peer. Additionally, the State Street fund currently provides a higher payout, with a yield gap of 0.40 percentage points.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric URTH SPGM Max drawdown (5 yr) (26.1%) (25.9%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,729 $1,718

What's inside

State Street’s ETF provides broad exposure to established and developing markets, covering sectors like technology at 31%, financial services at 16%, and industrials at 12%. Its largest positions among 2,933 holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 3.99%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 3.98%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 2.39%. The fund was launched in 2012. SPGM has paid $1.54 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$86.02 share price works out to a 1.8% yield.

The iShares fund focuses exclusively on developed economies, with a portfolio leaning into technology at 31%, financial services at 16%, and industrials at 11%. Top holdings among its 1,287 positions include Apple at 5.1%, Nvidia at 5.01%, and Microsoft at 3.03%. URTH was launched in 2012. The iShares ETF has paid $2.84 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$204.44 share price works out to a 1.4% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

URTH and SPGM share several commonalities. Their five-year returns and max drawdowns are about the same. Both have low betas. Their top 10 holdings even include the same eight stocks among them! However, the iShares ETF has a higher expense ratio and lower dividend yield, which may be unattractive to some investors.

One significant difference between URTH and SPGM is their size. The iShares fund has over $8 billion in assets under management, while its counterpart has just under $2 billion. Accordingly, URTH has a much higher average trading volume, and the increased liquidity that accompanies that may be more attractive than SGPM's lower cost and higher dividend yield.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.