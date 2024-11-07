State Street Rides on High Rates, Fee Income & Strategic Buyouts

State Street Corp STT remains well-positioned for growth on the back of higher interest rates, efforts to improve fee income and strategic acquisitions. However, a rising expense base and concentrated fee-based revenues remain concerns. Nonetheless, solid capital distributions are another positive.

State Street’s Growth Drivers

Higher Rates to Aid Net Interest Revenue: State Street’s net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) are anticipated to witness a modest expansion amid the relatively high-interest rate scenario. Both reflected a solid improvement in 2022 and 2023, driven by higher rates. NII experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the three years ended 2023.



Similarly, NIM expanded to 1.20% in 2023 from 1.03% in 2022. High funding costs and lower non-interest-bearing deposit balances exerted pressure on NII and NIM during the first nine months of 2024.



As the Federal Reserve signaled future rate cuts, funding costs are anticipated to stabilize eventually. Also, the company’s investment portfolio repositioning initiative will aid NII and NIM growth. Our estimate for NII indicates a CAGR of 2.8% over the next three years.



Efforts to Bolster Fee Income: STT remains focused on improving fee income sources. Though the company’s total fee revenues dipped in 2022 and 2023, the metric reflected a four-year (2019-2023) CAGR of 1%. This growth was primarily driven by increased client activity and substantial market volatility. The uptrend continued during the first nine months of 2024. Moreover, servicing assets yet to be installed were $3.5 trillion in 2021, $3.6 trillion in 2022 and $2.3 trillion in 2023 across client segments and regions.



Notably, the company had $2.4 trillion of servicing assets to be installed at the end of the third quarter of 2024. State Street remains well-positioned fundamentally on account of its global exposure and a wide array of innovative products and services (including the launch of State Street Digital and State Street Alpha). These efforts, combined with business servicing wins and inorganic growth measures, are anticipated to bolster fee revenues. We project total fee revenues to rise 5.3% this year.



Strategic Buyouts: State Street has been expanding its scale via strategic acquisitions and restructuring efforts. This September, the company collaborated with Apollo to boost investors' accessibility to private markets, while in August, it announced its plan to acquire a 5% stake in Australia-based Raiz Invest Limited and a strategic partnership with Taurus.



Further, in February, the company acquired CF Global Trading to expand its outsourced trading capabilities. Further, as part of the consolidation of its India-based operations, the company has assumed full ownership of its two joint ventures. These are part of STT’s ongoing initiatives to optimize its global operations. Such opportunistic buyouts are expected to lead to revenue and cost synergies alongside expanding the company’s footprint globally.



Encouraging Capital Distributions: STT has hiked its quarterly dividend by 10% to 76 cents per share following the clearance of its 2024 stress test. Moreover, this January, the company authorized the buyback of shares worth up to $5 billion, with no expiration date.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, roughly $4.3 million worth of shares remained available for repurchase under authorization. The company intends to distribute 80-90% of its earnings to shareholders this year. Given a solid capital position and earnings strength, the company will likely keep its capital distributions sustainable going forward.



Nonetheless, rising operating expenses and concentrated fee-based revenues alongside volatile capital markets are near-term concerns.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance for STT

Year to date, shares of STT have gained 25% compared with the industry’s rise of 21.7%. STT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Banks Worth a Look

A couple of other top-ranked bank stocks are Northern Trust Corporation NTRS and Comerica Incorporated CMA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS has been revised upward marginally for 2024 over the past week. The stock price has increased 24.5% over the past six months. NTRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings estimates for CMA have been revised marginally upward for the current year over the past week. In the past six months, CMA’s shares have risen 30.5%. Presently, CMA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.