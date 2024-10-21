News & Insights

State Street Gains Substantial Stake in Data#3 Limited

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced that State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited has become a substantial holder in the company, with a notable influence over voting shares. This development could impact shareholder decisions and strategic direction, drawing interest from investors keeping an eye on Data#3’s market movements.

