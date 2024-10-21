State Street Gains Substantial Stake in Data#3 Limited

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced that State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited has become a substantial holder in the company, with a notable influence over voting shares. This development could impact shareholder decisions and strategic direction, drawing interest from investors keeping an eye on Data#3’s market movements.

For further insights into AU:DTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.