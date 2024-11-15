State Street Corporation Adjusts Holdings in Zip Co

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation, a major institutional investor, has announced it no longer holds a substantial interest in Zip Co Ltd as of November 13, 2024. This development could influence market perceptions and investor sentiment towards Zip Co, as changes in substantial holdings often signal shifts in investment strategies.

