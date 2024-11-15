News & Insights

Stocks

State Street Corporation Adjusts Holdings in Zip Co

November 15, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation, a major institutional investor, has announced it no longer holds a substantial interest in Zip Co Ltd as of November 13, 2024. This development could influence market perceptions and investor sentiment towards Zip Co, as changes in substantial holdings often signal shifts in investment strategies.

For further insights into AU:ZIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.