State Gas Ltd. Tackles Challenges and Eyes Growth

November 20, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. has faced a challenging year with a successful HDNG plant commissioning and government grant support, but struggled with a capital raise and policy uncertainties. Recently, the company resolved a landowner dispute at the Rolleston West Project, allowing them to continue gas production and exploration. The company is committed to leveraging its diversified business model to enhance long-term shareholder value and expand its environmentally-friendly hybrid engine trials.

