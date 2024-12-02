News & Insights

Stocks

State Gas Ltd. Faces Operational Delays in Queensland

December 02, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

State Gas Ltd. faces setbacks in its Rolleston West drilling program and high-density natural gas operations due to blocked access by a landowner and the onset of the wet season. The company plans to resume operations in early 2025, focusing on optimizing its supply chain and increasing delivery capacity. Despite these challenges, State Gas remains committed to its strategic goals and the development of its gas assets in Queensland.

For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.