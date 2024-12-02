State Gas Ltd. Faces Operational Delays in Queensland

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. faces setbacks in its Rolleston West drilling program and high-density natural gas operations due to blocked access by a landowner and the onset of the wet season. The company plans to resume operations in early 2025, focusing on optimizing its supply chain and increasing delivery capacity. Despite these challenges, State Gas remains committed to its strategic goals and the development of its gas assets in Queensland.

