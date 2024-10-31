State Gas Ltd Achieves First Revenue Milestone

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd has reported its first revenue from the sale of compressed natural gas, marking a significant milestone for the company. With the completion of a capital raise and ongoing exploration activities, the company is poised to strengthen its position in the natural gas market. The launch of its High Density Natural Gas production plant is expected to generate substantial opportunities and revenue streams ahead of traditional timelines.

