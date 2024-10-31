News & Insights

Stocks

State Gas Ltd Achieves First Revenue Milestone

October 31, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd has reported its first revenue from the sale of compressed natural gas, marking a significant milestone for the company. With the completion of a capital raise and ongoing exploration activities, the company is poised to strengthen its position in the natural gas market. The launch of its High Density Natural Gas production plant is expected to generate substantial opportunities and revenue streams ahead of traditional timelines.

For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.