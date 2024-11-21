State Gas Director Expands Indirect Holdings

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd.’s director, Jon Stretch, has significantly increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 2,918,665 ordinary shares and 1,459,333 options through the Stretch Family Trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting and reflects a strategic move in the director’s investment portfolio.

