State Gas Director Expands Indirect Holdings

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
State Gas Ltd.’s director, Jon Stretch, has significantly increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 2,918,665 ordinary shares and 1,459,333 options through the Stretch Family Trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting and reflects a strategic move in the director’s investment portfolio.
For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.