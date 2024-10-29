News & Insights

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Advances Capital Returns

October 29, 2024

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd has made significant strides in its orderly realisation strategy by returning £80 million to shareholders, marking a total of £210 million returned so far. Despite a €12.9 million impairment on an Irish office portfolio investment, the company maintains strong cash levels and expects to continue supporting its annual dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. The portfolio’s weighted average loan term is 1.4 years, with 84% of loans at floating rates, offering inflation protection.

