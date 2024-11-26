Starpharma AGM Results Highlight Voting Challenges

Starpharma Holdings Limited (AU:SPL) has released an update.

Starpharma Holdings Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, revealing that most resolutions were carried except for the adoption of the Remuneration Report, which was adjourned due to voting logistics. The adjourned meeting to finalize this resolution will be scheduled, with details to be released soon. This move highlights the challenges companies face in managing shareholder votes, especially with international custodians involved.

