Starhill Global REIT Issues New Units to Manager

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment (SG:P40U) has released an update.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust has issued 1,498,709 new units to YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited as partial payment of its management fee, with each unit priced at S$0.5182. This issuance brings the total number of units to over 2.29 billion, with the manager holding approximately 2.88% of the total. The strategic move highlights the trust’s flexible fee payment approach, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

For further insights into SG:P40U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.