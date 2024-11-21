Starbucks Updates CEO Niccol’s Equity Grant Terms

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Starbucks ( (SBUX) ) has issued an update.
Starbucks has revised CEO Brian Niccol’s offer letter to clarify the terms around his performance-based equity grants, ensuring they align with the company’s practices. The amendments specify that his equity grants will have a target value between $75 million and $80 million, based on the closing stock price on the grant date. Additionally, Niccol will be eligible for an annual grant in 2025 with a target value of $23 million, subject to performance adjustments.
