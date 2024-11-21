News & Insights

Stocks

Starbucks Updates CEO Niccol’s Equity Grant Terms

November 21, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Starbucks ( (SBUX) ) has issued an update.

Starbucks has revised CEO Brian Niccol’s offer letter to clarify the terms around his performance-based equity grants, ensuring they align with the company’s practices. The amendments specify that his equity grants will have a target value between $75 million and $80 million, based on the closing stock price on the grant date. Additionally, Niccol will be eligible for an annual grant in 2025 with a target value of $23 million, subject to performance adjustments.

For an in-depth examination of SBUX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.