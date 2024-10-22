Starbucks suspends guidance for fiscal year 2025

Starbucks (SBUX) stated: “Given the company’s ceo transition coupled with the current state of the business, guidance will be suspended for the full fiscal year 2025. This will allow ample opportunity to complete an assessment of the business and solidify key strategies, while stabilizing and positioning the business for long-term growth. With a strategic reset underway, the company remains committed to creating shareholder value and is announcing that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.57 to $0.61 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend and related increase demonstrates the company’s confidence in the long-term growth.” Rachel Ruggeri, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Despite our heightened investments, we were unable to change the trajectory of our traffic decline, resulting in pressures in both our top-line and bottom-line. While our efficiency efforts continued to produce according to plan, they were not enough to outpace the impact of the decline in traffic. We are developing a plan to turn around our business, but it will take time. We want to amplify our confidence in the business, and provide some certainty as we drive our turnaround. For that reason, we have increased our dividend.” Brian Niccol, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our fourth quarter performance makes it clear that we need to fundamentally change our strategy so we can get back to growth and that’s exactly what we are doing with our ‘Back to Starbucks’ plan. I’ve spent my first several weeks in stores engaging with and listening to feedback from our partners and customers. It’s clear that Starbucks is a much-loved brand. We need to focus on what has always set us apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. We are energized and the team is already moving quickly. I’ll share more details at our upcomingearnings call but invite you to listen to my initial thoughts on our investor relations website.”

