Starbucks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SBUX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Starbucks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $788,412, and 10 are calls, amounting to $2,386,198.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $21.6 $20.8 $20.8 $90.00 $728.0K 310 350 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.05 $4.8 $4.9 $97.50 $686.0K 4.0K 1.4K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.7 $14.4 $14.7 $85.00 $588.0K 1.9K 401 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $97.50 $109.1K 1.2K 347 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $96.00 $101.1K 55 1.4K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks Trading volume stands at 10,470,862, with SBUX's price down by -0.93%, positioned at $95.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $112.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $117. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $115. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Bernstein upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.