Starbucks Faces Activist Pressure: Elliott’s Jesse Cohn Eyes Board Role

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is seeking to place Jesse Cohn, one of its managing partners, on the board of Starbucks (SBUX) as part of an effort to influence the company’s strategic direction, according to sources familiar with the matter. The hedge fund, which holds a significant stake in the coffee giant, has been in talks with Starbucks over the past several weeks, proposing an expansion of the board to accommodate Cohn. The move is aimed at improving the company’s performance and boosting its stock price, which has lagged in recent months.





While discussions between Elliott and Starbucks are ongoing, no final agreement has been reached. The potential settlement could also include governance changes that would allow CEO Laxman Narasimhan to retain his position, despite recent pressure from investors following Starbucks' disappointing third-quarter earnings. The proposal comes at a critical time for Starbucks, which is grappling with weakened demand in key markets like the U.S. and China.





Market Overview:





Elliott seeks to install Jesse Cohn on Starbucks' board.



Starbucks shares have fallen 21% this year.



Governance changes are part of Elliott's proposal.



Key Points:



No final agreement has been reached between Starbucks and Elliott.



CEO Laxman Narasimhan's position is a focus in discussions.



Former CEO Howard Schultz has opposed a potential settlement.



Looking Ahead:



Potential board expansion and governance changes at Starbucks.



Impact of Elliott's involvement on Starbucks' strategic direction.



Continued investor pressure on Starbucks' leadership.



The ongoing talks highlight the growing influence of activist investors like Elliott in shaping the strategies of major corporations. With Starbucks facing significant challenges in its key markets, the outcome of these discussions could have a lasting impact on the company's future. The possibility of governance changes and the addition of a new board member with Elliott's backing are being closely watched by investors and industry analysts alike.As Starbucks navigates these pressures, the potential for further shifts in its leadership and strategy remains high. Investors will be keen to see whether Elliott’s proposals will be implemented and how they might affect the company’s performance in the coming quarters. The developments in this situation could serve as a bellwether for other companies facing similar pressures from activist investors.

