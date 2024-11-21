News & Insights

Stocks

Starbucks exploring strategic partnerships in China, Nikkei Asia reports

November 21, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking at selling a stake in its Chinese operations, Nikkei Asia’s Wataru Suzuki reports. In a statement, the company said it is “fully committed” to its business and partners and to growing in China, and that it is exploring “strategic partnerships” in China.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.