Starbucks exploring strategic partnerships in China, Nikkei Asia reports

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking at selling a stake in its Chinese operations, Nikkei Asia’s Wataru Suzuki reports. In a statement, the company said it is “fully committed” to its business and partners and to growing in China, and that it is exploring “strategic partnerships” in China.
