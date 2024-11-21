Starbucks exploring strategic partnerships in China, Nikkei Asia reports

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking at selling a stake in its Chinese operations, Nikkei Asia’s Wataru Suzuki reports. In a statement, the company said it is “fully committed” to its business and partners and to growing in China, and that it is exploring “strategic partnerships” in China.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.