Starboard Value, Beneficially Owning About 6.6% Of Shares Of Match, Sends Letter To Match Group

July 16, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Starboard Value LP, which holds approximately 6.6% of the outstanding common shares of online dating service company Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), announced Tuesday it sent a letter to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President & Chief Financial Officer, and Board of Directors regarding actionable opportunities for enhancing shareholder value.

In addition, the letter lays out Starboard's view that Match should explore a sale in the event the Company's leadership is unable to execute on the prescribed value-enhancing initiatives.

