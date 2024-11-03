News & Insights

Star Minerals Launches Rights Issue to Fund Projects

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Limited is launching a renounceable rights issue to raise up to $2.5 million, priced at a 27% discount at 4 cents per share. This funding will support exploration at the Cobra Uranium Project in Namibia and other projects. The rights issue is open to eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders, with trading rights starting on November 6, 2024.

