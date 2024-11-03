Star Minerals Launches Rights Issue to Fund Projects

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Limited is launching a renounceable rights issue to raise up to $2.5 million, priced at a 27% discount at 4 cents per share. This funding will support exploration at the Cobra Uranium Project in Namibia and other projects. The rights issue is open to eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders, with trading rights starting on November 6, 2024.

